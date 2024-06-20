Letters: Families need beaches, open up 5th Street, respect for environment
June 20, 2024
By Boca Beacon Reader
To the Editor: My husband and I visit Boca Grande quite often. I read with great interest the articles focusing on the parking issues on Gasparilla Island, specifically in Boca Grande. I was particularly dismayed and disheartened by what appears to be the Lee County Commission’s deliberate attempt to limit its exposure to public input […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- SW Florida Fishing: Minor delay … back to fishing
- EcoWatch: Sea turtles vs Plastics = Demise
- Letters: Families need beaches, open up 5th Street, respect for environment
- Turtle report: Downpours and lightning do not deter volunteers
- Deadline upcoming for Sea Grape bathroom bids at Gasparilla Island State Park