Deadline upcoming for Sea Grape bathroom bids at Gasparilla Island State Park

June 20, 2024
By Staff Report
June 25 is the deadline for bids for new bathrooms at Gasparilla Island State Park and their Sea Grape lot. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Design and Construction is soliciting sealed contractor bids for the Sea Grape Restroom at the Gasparilla Island State Park. Contractors must be licensed to work in this […]
