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Tanks a lot more full after recent rains

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July 23, 2026
By Garland Pollard

Recent rains, and help from the community, staved off a water shortage on the island a month ago. “The tanks are full.” said Ron Bolton, executive director of Gasparilla Island Water Association. The island uses from one million to one million and a half gallons a day from the tanks, not only for irrigation and […]

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