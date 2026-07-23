Tanks a lot more full after recent rains
July 23, 2026
By Garland Pollard
Recent rains, and help from the community, staved off a water shortage on the island a month ago. “The tanks are full.” said Ron Bolton, executive director of Gasparilla Island Water Association. The island uses from one million to one million and a half gallons a day from the tanks, not only for irrigation and […]
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