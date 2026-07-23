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Reminder list on hurricane preparations, calm season so far

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July 23, 2026
By Anna Ridilla

Above, storm preparation in years past. File photo Nearly two months into hurricane season, the island has finally begun to see some precipitation; as the season progresses, now is the time to prepare your home for any future storms if you have not. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends developing an evacuation plan now, […]

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