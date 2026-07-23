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Homer’s old lot won’t be to park

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July 23, 2026
By Garland Pollard

A vacant property that was discussed for possible beach access parking will be needed for drainage at the south end of Gasparilla Island. Betsy Clayton, public information director for Lee County, said that they are partnering with the state to utilize this space to improve the drainage on Belcher Road. “As a result, this vacant […]

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