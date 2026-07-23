Storms washing away unhatched eggs, but nesting still remains strong
July 23, 2026
By Arlene Hall
Above, a nest near downtown washed away in the heavy surf. BGSTA photo BY ARLENE HALLBOCA GRANDE SEA TURTLE ASSOC. With this week’s tropical depression (later Tropical Storm Bertha) just offshore, BGSTA volunteers were busy documenting nests that were impacted by the resulting extreme surf. A large number of nests were just washed over with […]
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