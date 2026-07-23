History: Recalling the epoch when Boca Grande was ‘near’ Cuba

July 23, 2026

By Guest Columnist

Above, the old streetcar which ran from 1910 on. Boca Beacon archives BY JAMES J. BLAHA, BOCA GRANDE HISTORY CENTER The year 1900 marked the start of a new era, of course, in the U.S. and in Boca Grande. The time has been characterized as a delicate pivot between tradition and progress, as nations grappled […]