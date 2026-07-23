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Boca Grande Sea Turtle Nesting Season: 7-22-26

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July 23, 2026
By Staff Report

Weekly turtle reports State Park Turtle Numbers Cayo Costa: 497 Loggerhead, 17 Green, 2 Leatherback, 4830 hatchlings  Gasparilla: 29 Loggerhead  Don Pedro: 201 Loggerhead, 30 Green, 1536 hatchlings Stump Pass: 118 Loggerhead, 494 hatchlings

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