Surf’s Up!
July 23, 2026
By Staff Report
Mila Wyman never misses a chance to ride the waves in the area and with tropical storm Bertha in the upper Gulf, waves came to Gasparilla Island. Coming from a birthday surf trip from El Salvador recently to some wave action on the local beaches. Photos by Matt
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- History: Recalling the epoch when Boca Grande was ‘near’ Cuba
- Boca Grande Sea Turtle Nesting Season: 7-22-26
- Storms washing away unhatched eggs, but nesting still remains strong
- Reminder list on hurricane preparations, calm season so far
- Business & Real Estate: Magic answers, flattering help from Claude, Grok, GPT or Gemini