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Surf’s Up!

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July 23, 2026
By Staff Report

Mila Wyman never misses a chance to ride the waves in the area and with tropical storm Bertha in the upper Gulf, waves came to Gasparilla Island. Coming from a birthday surf trip from El Salvador recently to some wave action on the local beaches.  Photos by Matt﻿

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