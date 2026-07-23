Some kind of ‘strike’ on 4th

July 23, 2026

By Staff Report

On Sunday, July 12, around 5:20 p.m., Deputy David Scozzafava with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, responded in reference to a third-party complaint about a man and woman in a physical altercation on 4th Street in Boca Grande. Upon arrival, Deputy Scozzafava made contact with Alejandro Gonzalez, 37, of Port Charlotte. Gonzalez only spoke Spanish, […]