Jet Ski rooster tails, newest threat to Florida bridges
July 23, 2026
By Garland Pollard
Above, an aerial of the Tom Adams Bridge in the open position from Elias’ presentation. Charlotte Public Works As a coastal county, Charlotte’s 252 bridges are continually battered by storms, salt and time. At a Tuesday meeting about the county’s transportation priorities, Public Works Director John Elias identified a new culprit: the Jet Ski rooster […]
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