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Jet Ski rooster tails, newest threat to Florida bridges

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July 23, 2026
By Garland Pollard

Above, an aerial of the Tom Adams Bridge in the open position from Elias’ presentation. Charlotte Public Works As a coastal county, Charlotte’s 252 bridges are continually battered by storms, salt and time. At a Tuesday meeting about the county’s transportation priorities, Public Works Director John Elias identified a new culprit: the Jet Ski rooster […]

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