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Fort Myers new City Attorney Ronald Dente; Lilliana Baker sworn in as clerk

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September 24, 2026
By Staff Report

The Fort Myers City Council approved Ronald A. Dente Jr. to serve as their new city attorney, while Lilliana Baker was sworn in as city clerk during the council’s Sept. 21 meeting. Both were selected from within the city organization, providing continuity in two key charter officer positions. Dente was chosen following a competitive selection […]

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