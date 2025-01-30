New Florida nonfiction

January 30, 2025

By Staff Report

Some new Florida books:

“Alligator Tears” by Edgar Gomez

Orlando author Edgar Gomez writes a memoir-in-essays recounting his life lessons in Florida, beginning with the survival tactic of running in zigzags to escape an alligator. The narrative explores personal crises and economic struggles, including his mother’s stroke and his own experiences working odd jobs. This book critiques the American Dream, poverty, and resilience while celebrating joy and community.

Kindle, $12.99

“Wild Miami,” Various Authors

Miami may be the nightlife capital of the Americas and a burgeoning international banking hub, but it’s also teeming with wildlife. “Wild Miami,” co-authored by T.J. Morell and three others, delves into the area’s unique ecology. Part history, part guide and part trip planner, the book features over 100 local species.

Timber Press, $12.99