HCA Florida Englewood Hospital & Wellen Park Emergency School Supply Collection
July 14, 2025
By Staff Report
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and HCA Florida Wellen Park Emergency are collecting school supplies through July 31 to help local students prepare for the upcoming school year. Community members are invited to donate new, traditional school supplies for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Collection stations are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily […]
