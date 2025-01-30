Bestselling authors coming to Lee County

January 30, 2025

By Staff Report

Romance novelist Debbie Macomber popular highlight

Twenty-five acclaimed and bestselling authors are coming to Lee County to connect with fans and sign books at the 26th Annual Southwest Florida Reading Festival. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, at the Fort Myers Regional Library, located at 2450 First Street.

The festival features internationally recognized authors for adults, teens and children, celebrating the power of reading, promoting literacy and library services, and fostering a community culture of reading for recreation and personal growth.

Attendees can enjoy a day filled with dynamic author presentations, book signings, activities for teens and children, the latest in library technology, youth-writing award presentations, food trucks and more. Each child and teen attending will also receive a free book of their choosing, thanks to generous funding from festival sponsor Suncoast Credit Union.

“Seeing all the excitement centered around reading is such a rewarding experience,” said Mindi Simon, Director of the Lee County Library System. “Kids have grown up with the annual tradition of attending the Southwest Florida Reading Festival, and we’re honored to be a part of their literacy journey.”

An Evening with the Authors

The festival’s featured fundraiser, An Evening with the Authors, takes place on Friday evening, February 28, at the Burroughs Home and Gardens. This ticketed event offers attendees the opportunity to meet and mingle with authors during a memorable dining experience. The evening includes a silent auction, featuring items such as spring training baseball game tickets, weekend hotel packages, and more. Tickets are available on the festival’s website, readfest.org.

Festival Highlights

This year’s lineup includes festival favorite Debbie Macomber and other prominent adult authors, such as Reed Farrel Coleman and Lisa Genova. The event will also feature youth authors Megan McDonald, creator of the popular Judy Moody and Stink series, as well as Molly Idle and Renée Ahdieh. Genres represented include mystery, suspense, thrillers, nonfiction, romance, fantasy, memoirs, and more, ensuring there is something for every reader.

The complete list of authors, directions, and event details can be found on the festival’s mobile app, “SWFL Reads,” or by visiting readfest.org. Attendees can also sign up for the festival’s monthly e-newsletter for updates.

Adult Authors:

• Tracy Clark: Author of the Detective Harriet Foster series and Cass Raines Chicago Mystery series.

• Reed Farrel Coleman: The New York Times bestselling author, including six books in the Jesse Stone series.

• Jenny Colgan: Bestselling author of “The Christmas Bookshop” and “Little Beach Street Bakery.”

• Lisa Genova: “Still Alice” author and Alzheimer’s awareness advocate.

• Debbie Macomber: #1 New York Times bestselling author with over 200 million copies sold.

Children’s Authors:

• Megan McDonald: Creator of the Judy Moody and Stink series.

• Molly Idle: Caldecott Honor-winning illustrator of “Flora and the Flamingo.”

Teen Authors:

• Renée Ahdieh: #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Wrath & the Dawn series.

• Karen M. McManus: Bestselling YA author of “One of Us Is Lying.”

For the full list of authors and biographies, visit readfest.org.