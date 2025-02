History: Dr. Fritz and Boca Grande Clinic

January 30, 2025

By Guest Columnist

JAMES BLAHA, DIRECTORBOCA GRANDE HISTORY CENTER As the Boca Grande Health Clinic continues the expansion of its medical facilities, now is the time to remember at least one of the many physicians and staff who contributed to the establishment and successes of the clinic. In 1997, the Boca Grande Health Clinic celebrated 50 years of […]