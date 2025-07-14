Lindner Garden restoration in work at First Baptist

July 14, 2025

By Garland Pollard

While contractors worked inside, a garden crew was out Wednesday at the Bob and Betty Lindner Garden at First Baptist Church of Boca Grande.

“They are taking out the salty sand,” said Pastor Ken Lindow Sr. “They took out basically all the old plants.”

The crew from Affordable Lawn Care, including Ryan Walton, Tristan Blaisdell and Peter Soltis, were out not only in the garden, but out on Gilchrist getting palms back into the front, and benches in the garden.

The church grounds were flooded twice last fall, during hurricanes Helene and Milton. First Baptist is worshipping in the church hall until the restoration of the church’s sanctuary is completed.