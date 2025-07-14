Lee County EMS successfully completes national reaccreditation

By Staff Report

Lee County Emergency Medical Services has received a full three-year re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services. The services provided by the department also are accredited by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch for both fire and EMS communications. LeeFlight, the county’s air medical program, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of […]