Englewood Beach north, south sections open

July 15, 2025

By Staff Report

On Tuesday, July 15, both the north and south sections of the parking lot at Englewood Beach will be open for public use. The fence at the northern end will be removed and become accessible starting at 10:30 a.m., according to a press release from Charlotte County. Please note that the roundabout will remain closed for approximately one more week for additional concrete sidewalk repairs.

The remaining asphalt repairs at the south end parking area will be scheduled at a later date.

While the permanent restrooms remain out of service, portable restrooms will be available on site for public use.