Little Shop of Horrors sure to entertain with puppets, a Greek chorus and more

March 9, 2023

By Guest Columnist

Boca Grande theatre goers met Sister Mary Annette — Sister Amnesia’s mischievous puppet in Nunsense — at the beginning of COVID. Three years later, in its current season, Royal Palm Players introduces the more sinister, botanical, extraterrestrial Audrey II in its March 15-19 production of Little Shop of Horrors.