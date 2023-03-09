Gasparilla Island Lighthouse about to get a facelift

Ian has taken a terrible toll on the island and all the communities surrounding it, but together we are stronger, and it shows through the generous support BIPS has received from donors, members, granting agencies and our volunteers. Barrier Island Parks Society gives their deepest thanks to all the donors who gave to the Boca Grande Disaster Fund, as well as the Lee County Tourist Development Council, Florida Lighthouse Association, Gulf Coast Community
Foundation, the Boca Grande Woman’s Club and its volunteers. It is your support to BIPS and your service to our community
that helps give us strength.