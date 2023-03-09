Superheroes everywhere! Fact: Not all superheroes wear capes

March 9, 2023

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Woman’s Club Spring Fair is just around the corner and is more special than ever this year!! On Saturday, March 25, in addition to a day of games, yummy food and entertainment, we will be celebrating two kinds of heroes: Superheroes we enjoy on television or in beloved books, and those who walk among us every day. Perhaps your favorite superhero wears a cape, but maybe it’s a white nurse’s uniform or a fireman’s cap or a police officer’s badge. The options are endless!

The day will begin with the Bike Path Parade at 10:30 a.m. – starting at 5th Street and continuing along the Bike Path – for carts, scooters and bikes. Bring out your best Superhero decorations and costumes!

The Parade will be led by the Lemon Bay High School band. Enter your golf cart or bike in the Parade by using this link: bgwc.org/parade. Deadline is March 22.

The Parade will end at the Community Center at 11 a.m., which is where the Spring Fair kicks off. Children of all ages will find fun and entertainment for the next two hours. Don’t miss the return of everyone’s favorite—the Dunk Tank! You also will find new amusements such as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Joust Bouncy House (only one of several) and the photo booth, with superhero costumes to accent your own.

Many other favorites will return as well, including the Cake Walk, the popular face painters, balloon sculptors, the popcorn machine, the better-than-ever Bake Sale and grilled lunch from the concession stand.

There is something for everyone at the BGWC Spring Fair! Don’t miss this delightful day to catch up with friends and family, participate in favorite Fair activities, and appreciate all the heroes who live with and around us.

So put March 25 on your calendar, dust off your cape and we will see you there!