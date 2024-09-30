Lee County provides two staff on island, dedicated to cleanup, plus sand removal info

September 30, 2024

By Staff Report

Lee County has provided two staff who just arrived on island, this morning, to help coordinate with issues related to Hurricane Helene. They are part of one of many departments dedicated to post-Hurricane Helene cleanup in the county.

After Ian, the county created Island Coordination Teams. Today, Lee County wants to ensure that everyone has the contacts for their post-Helene Boca Grande Community Coordination Team for Lee County Government. Contacts are:

Josh Brooks

cell: (239) 770-0480

email: JBrooks2@leegov.com

Sergio Perez

Cell: (239) 560-8105

SPerez@leegov.com

They have just arrived on the island this morning and are available for residents who want to reach out to introduce themselves or if you have any questions.

Speaking of questions – a big one the county has received is about sand .

Please see attached map. If you have sand in your yard and would like to remove it yourself, you can load it up and haul it to our site for sand disposal at Wheeler Road Community Park. There is no fee. Just bring it there yourself and you can get rid of it.

If you live along the beach and have overwashed sand in your backyard that you want to remove, that is a different process. You can put it back on the beach only after you received approval from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. FDEP has a link with all the information about how private property owners can receive proper permission before placing overwashed sand from Helene back on the beach. Please visit:

