GIWA water continues its recovery from Helene

September 30, 2024

By Garland Pollard

As Gasparilla Island dries out from Hurricane Helene, staff from the Gasparilla Island Water Authority are continuing to pump through much of the standing water that has leached into the sewer system due to the storm.

“We anticipate normal operations for all utility services to be restored this week,” said Ron Bolton, executive director.

All lift stations are working. It is a slow process, as they are working to not overflow the plant. The GIWA temporary building on Railroad just up from the water plant did not flood, and so office operations are OK.

“We actually got some good news,” said Bolton. “We are able to push a little more through the plant starting tonight.”

Tap Water Safe

Currently, the water is safe to drink. The utility asks residents to try to moderate the usage of the sewer system, as they are still flushing out sewer lines.

“We appreciate their patience as we try and balance good stewardship and customer service,” said Bolton.