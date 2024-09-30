Lee County debris trucks on the way to Boca Grande

September 30, 2024

By Staff Report

Trucks are on their way today to Boca Grande and other affected areas in unincorporated Lee County for debris pickup, according to Betsy Clayton, of the county’s Public Information Office.

NOTE: We are waiting for specifics on the next trash pickup for Waste Management for weekly normal trash for both Charlotte and Lee County residents of Gasparilla Island. It was disrupted last week. We will continue to update as soon as we know.

Some debris advice is pertinent:

Residents should place debris in the right of way for collection. Crews will not enter private property to remove debris.

Large, bulky items such as furniture and appliances can be placed at the curb next to your regular garbage. If an item does not fit in the regular collection truck, your hauler will notify the home office, and a separate collection truck will come out within two business days to pick it up.

For those who do not have yard service from landscaping companies, residents are still asked to put it in containers or bundle it, less than 50 pounds. Or it can be placed into neatly stacked bundles not heavier than 50 pounds and no longer than 6 feet in length. Additionally, up to 50 pounds of unbundled palm fronds can be placed at the curb. Any excess palm fronds should be tied into bundles.

Lee County asks residents not to bag debris. Set it out in separate piles: normal household trash, vegetation, construction and demolition, appliances and electronics. Do not set hazardous waste at the curb.

Charlotte information is HERE.

Follow this page for updated information at leegov.com/storm. There will be further updates.