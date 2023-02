Island daughter talks about how it was growing up in Boca Grande in second ‘History Bytes’ of the series

February 9, 2023

By Sheila Evans

Julie Jean is the manager of Barnichol Hardware, located in the heart of Boca Grande. She is also the daughter of Captain Jimmy and Marjie Robertson and grew up in Boca Grande … and on the water surrounding it. The stories of her life with her beloved family allowed the audience to relive some of their own childhood memories.