Tensions high as density issues debated again in Charlotte County

February 9, 2023

By Sheila Evans

Density limitations in the western part of Charlotte County are being discussed again, and a group of Cape Haze land owners, business owners and residents are very involved. They are encouraging people to attend the Charlotte County Commission meeting on February 28 to support a rule that would limit density on the Cape Haze Peninsula to no more than 15 units per acre, without exceptions.