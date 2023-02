The Picnic Basket at The Gasparilla Inn & Club – here to help assuage your need for baked goods

February 9, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Are you feeling the need for some donut-y goodness? The Gasparilla Inn & Club has what you need, as they have just set up their own little “Picnic Basket” in the empty lot kitty-corner to the Inn’s front door. There you can find some of the items that you used to find at the bakery, […]