‘Hurricane survival’ seminar scheduled for next week in Punta Gorda

June 15, 2023

By Boca Beacon

Charlotte County Libraries and History will present “After The Storm – Hurricane Survival,” a panel discussion featuring experts who will share their advice to help you better survive a major weather disruption.

The discussion is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m., June 22, at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Public Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Seating is limited and first come first served.

The panel will include Charlotte County Emergency Management, mental health care professionals, a licensed general contractor, a Punta Gorda-based arborist and a Florida Fish & Wildlife officer.

You can also chat with other Charlotte County homeowners/residents about what they learned from Hurricane Ian and ask the wide range of experienced panelists your questions about better surviving a hurricane.

For information, contact Charles Meyer at (941) 681-3787 or Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.