OBITUARY: Kevin Whispell

June 15, 2023

Kevin Benjamin Whispell, 68, dedicated husband, loving father of three, and beloved friend of many, has passed on June 1st, 2023, at his home in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Kevin was born on February 24, 1955 to Kenneth and Jeanne Whispell and raised in Kingston, New York along with his four sisters, Cheryl, Dawn, Tammy and Melodie. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years and high school sweetheart, Barbara (Clark) Whispell, and children, Barbara Jean Richardson (husband: Scott), Kevin James Whispell, and April Lee Whispell, who preceded him in death; grandchildren: Jason and Trenton Hargis, Devin Friese, Lauren Boyce, Bradley and Brooke Shore, Alex, Makayla, and Luke Whispell.

In his early years, Kevin worked for Conrail in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Amtrak in New York City as a trackman and a yard master. He then dreamed of working on or near the warm waters of Florida because of his love of fishing. In 1989 he moved his family to Englewood, Florida from Kearny, New Jersey. He attained his six-pack captain’s license and enjoyed a 15-year career on the water as a boat captain/manager for Little Gasparilla Island in Placida. He also worked for the island’s volunteer fire department for a few years. He made many close friends and established a high level of maritime professionalism. Kev would enjoy riding his motorcycle alongside his wife for many years. He was also known to play his guitar with friends for all to enjoy. Later, Kevin decided to get his pilot’s license and enjoy the skies, having learned to fly a Cessna.

In 2015, Kevin and wife Barbara retired at a young age and moved to beautiful South Carolina. They enjoyed their one acre of land surrounded by the country setting. Kevin enjoyed his 68 years of life to the fullest. He leaves a legacy of being an amazing and beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend.

There will be a celebration of life to be announced for family and close friends.