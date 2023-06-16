Lee County fertilizer restriction period now in effect

June 16, 2023

By Staff Report

Lee County reminds the public that fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be used on lawns and landscapes during the rainy season, between June 1 and September 30.

Excessive nutrients – nitrogen and phosphorus – from fertilizer used on urban lawns and landscapes can have a detrimental effect on water quality in Southwest Florida. This is particularly true during Florida’s rainy season, which is typically June through October. Excess nutrients in stormwater runoff can stimulate algae blooms, including drift algae and blue-green algae, and has been implicated in red tide blooms. These blooms can result in harmful impacts to beaches, wildlife and the local economy.

Responsible use of fertilizer, including rainy season restrictions imposed by local ordinances, is a cost-effective way of controlling nutrient pollution entering county waterways.

To find the fertilizer ordinances in place for Lee County and throughout Southwest Florida, and for information about healthy fertilizer practices, visit https://fertilizesmart.com/