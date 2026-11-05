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Amory Chapel rejection and new water pumps at Preservation Board

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November 5, 2026
By Garland Pollard

Above, member Billy Caldwell shows a piece of new pipe relining as Jerry Edgerton looks on. It was not part of the regular meeting but he wanted to show the group the process of relining island sewer pipes. Photo by Garland A new historic design for a house on Palm Avenue won approval at the […]

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