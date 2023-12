December 1, 2023

By Staff Report

From the Grand Ole Opry stage to Boca Grande, bluegrass and the Americana duo, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, will be performing at the Community Center in Boca Grande on Monday, Dec. 11. The Aldridges have enjoyed top spots on the Billboard, SiriusXM, Bluegrass Today, Bluegrass Unlimited, Americana/Roots, and Gospel charts. They have received multiple nominations […]