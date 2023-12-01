Historical Society to dedicate Blaha library with Saturday reception
December 1, 2023
By Staff Report
Almost ten years ago, James Blaha joined the Board of Directors of the Boca Grande Historical Society, and he and Rose Marie Blaha began to volunteer at the History Center. Their combined backgrounds include teaching, chairing humanities departments, museum administration, library resource centers and consulting. Jim notes that he spent several summers on archeology projects […]
