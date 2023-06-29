Habitat for Humanity store reopening in Englewood
June 29, 2023
By Garland Pollard
The Englewood Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian, is set to reopen on Wednesday, July 5. This week, more than two dozen volunteers were busy restocking the 12,000-square-foot ReStore and warehouse located off McCall Road, all with donated goods collected from across Charlotte County.
