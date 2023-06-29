If only love was enough … Suncoast helps newborn pups who lost their mama
June 29, 2023
By Sheila Evans
The call went out last week. Suncoast Humane Society was in desperate need of people who could foster newborn, fragile puppies. The mother of these puppies came to Suncoast in desperate need. She was pregnant and in dire circumstances. In fact, she did not survive, but her nine puppies did.
