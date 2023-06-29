HAVE A SAFE AND HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY! Here’s what’s goin’ on …
June 29, 2023
By Staff Report
If anyone thinks that Boca Grande won’t be celebrating Independence Day just because we don’t have an official fireworks display, they would be wrong. Not only do our residents set up some amazing displays all on their own, we also have the golf cart and bike parade that has been taking place for years. Starting […]
