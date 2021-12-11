Get your whites ready … croquet season has begun

December 11, 2021

By T Michele Walker

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we’re not talking about the holidays or even the start of the new season. Croquet season has officially begun.

After a steady year of growth, the 2021-2022 croquet season is off to a strong start with exciting play in store.

“I’m looking forward to the new season,” said croquet enthusiast and rabble-rouser, Robert Levine. “Croquet has grown since last season and continues to grow. People are loving the game.”

Indeed, the entire island is jumping on the croquet bandwagon. “Boca Bay has been wonderfully supportive and has provided the residents with new mallets from New Zealand, which we are excited about,” said Robert. “The playing lawn is in even better condition this season.”

Despite the pandemic, the game of croquet in Boca Grande experienced a resurgence.

“I enjoy the company and wonderful people to play with,” said Yvonne Anderson, a fellow croquet aficionado. “And I enjoy the challenge of the game. Robert’s commitment and patience have made croquet enjoyable.”

Mary Bess couldn’t agree more. “I am excited for croquet to start up again this season. It’s just a great way to spend time outside and meet people and just have fun.”

The new season is in full swing. “There are some tournaments in January at The Inn.” explained Robert.

In addition to the regularly scheduled tournaments, the Blaine Davis Invitational Croquet Tournament is being held again in March of 2022.

This annual United States Croquet Association sanctioned event is a challenging and fun-filled, three-day competition held at The Gasparilla Inn & Club’s croquet courts.

“Blaine Davis was one of the stars of The Gasparilla Inn Mallet Club,” explained Robert. “He passed away and there’s a memorial tournament in his honor. There was no tournament last year because of the pandemic. Many of the top players come and it’s a great competition, lots of fun for spectators. People come from all over the world.”

If you’re new to the world of croquet and a member of Gasparilla Inn Mallet Club, clinics are scheduled along with weekly practices and club tournaments in January at The Gasparilla Inn & Club.

“The nice thing about Boca Bay croquet is that we have had residents’ grandchildren playing with us the last six months.” remarked Levine. “We had one resident’s granddaughter join us, and she loved it after playing with us. Now she’s going back to her prep high school outside of Washington DC and she’s trying to form a croquet club.”