Historic Preservation Board questions county regarding height, historic character

December 11, 2021

By T Michele Walker

New board member Peggy Stanley introduced

The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board closed out the 2021 season with more questions than answers.

Earl Hahn, principal zoning planner for Lee County made an announcement to start off the meeting.

“The lease agreements between the county and the Boca Grande Historical Society, Boca Grande Woman’s Club and the Boca Grande Art Center have all been approved for a five-year extension,” he said. “I’d also like to announce that at the second hearing for the sidewalk ordinance, there was an action taken.”

The second hearing took place on Tuesday morning of this week, at the Lee County commissioners monthly meeting.

The Boca Grande Historic District Commercial Use Sidewalk Ordinance was created to “provide for commercial sidewalk use within the Boca Grande Historic District” and will apply to properties in the historic district that have a commercial use permit and right-of-way frontage on Park Avenue between 3rd Street W and 5th Street W, East Railroad Avenue between 3rd Street West and 5th Street West or 4th Street West between Gilchrist Avenue and Palm Avenue.

Two questions were posed to Hahn by Board President Jerry Edgerton. First, he asked, how building height mandates are being enforced.

“The question doesn’t need to be addressed at this meeting,” said Edgerton. “But it’s becoming more and more of a question as we build these monster buildings adjacent to properties. It’s intrusive.”

It was explained by Lee County that this was part of the inspection process, and that they would look into this matter to provide a more thorough explanation.

“My second question,” continued Edgerton, “relates to the intrusion of the historic phase by the projects and the plans that are being approved by zoning. What we’re seeing is just the buildout of every possible space of the limits and so forth adjacent to the property. So I am going to make a request for the opportunity to do a non-binding review and comment on non-historical properties and building permits adjacent to the historic district, and that we bring it in on an informational basis and the answer the questions about why they are doing and what and who approves. Because the questions ultimately come to us, the board. There ought to be some consideration as to how we preserve the historic nature and character of this community. Is there a process? Or is everyone just going to build to the max every time something is built.”

A new board member, freshly-appointed just this week, Peggy Stanley, was introduced at the meeting as well.

There were also three items presented for Special Certificate Appropriateness (SCA) Cases include:

• SCA2021-00029, the Sculley,residence, 1801 18th St. W. The project includes pool addition, porch addition, entry gate structure, pool pavers and walkways and entry stair revision. The project was approved.

• SCA2021-00032, 341 Gilchrist Ave. The project includes construct additions to the north wing of the house, the pool house, and the pergola; and add a new roofed screened enclosure. It was approved by the board.

• SCA2021-00030, 921 9th St. W. The project includes replacing metal shingles with wood shingles on accessory guest house. It was approved.

The date of the next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, and will be held in the auditorium at the Community Center. If you have any questions, the agenda can be accessed seven days prior to the meeting at leegov.com/dcd/events.