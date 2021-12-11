Lee County approves funding for island beach shade structure

December 11, 2021

By Marcy Shortuse

One of the highlights of the most recent Lee County Commissioners’ meeting was the approval of numerous county beach projects, including construction of a sunshade at the beach by the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse.

This agreement was made with the Barrier Island Parks Society. It is still unknown as to when construction of the sunshade will begin.

In all, commissioners approved funding for 17 Lee County beach projects, using more than $4.5 million tourist “bed tax” dollars.

According to the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau, utilizing just 26.4 percent of the 5 percent county bed tax has provided more than $132 million dollars to fund everything from maintenance, beach nourishment and beach park facility development. In turn, new recreational opportunities are being provided in areas of Lee County that Lee County visitors have not historically visited: This opens doors and creates revenue.

Every year the Tourist Development Council appropriates a portion of the beach and shoreline program funds to a beach re-nourishment trust fund. As part of a long-range plan, the Lee County Department of Natural Resources has estimated the erosion control funds needed over the next ten years.

This funding pertains to everywhere in Lee County where the beach is publicly accessible.

In other news, commissioners did take action on the finalization of the proposed Boca Grande Historic District Commercial Sidewalk Use Ordinance, by approving it unanimously.

The ordinance was proposed to allow business in the historic district to put tables, chairs, plants and benches on public sidewalks, as long as there is still enough room to move around them.

Commissioners also announced that they would begin holding public meetings for input on the county commission’s redistricting process. Because state law requires each county in Florida to meet every 10 years to examine potential redistricting needs, public hearings must be held. You can find out more about this redistricting process and how it might affect you by going to leegov.com/countymanager/redistricting.

There are four public meetings, including three public hearings, on the redistricting process. Some of these are part of the regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meetings. Several meetings have already been held – one in October, one in November and this past meeting on December 7.

Commissioners also passed a Lee County manatee “slow speed” zone ordinance for several waterways, including the Boca Grande Bayou. The new ordinance would allow the placement of signage to indicate that the Bayou is a year-round manatee zone – idle speed only – instead of it being just seasonal, from April to mid-November.

The plan still needs to be approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.