Egret watching out of Pineland, and courtship season begins soon
September 24, 2026
By Staff Report
BY CAPT. CATHY EAGLE I find the great egret to be an intriguing and beautiful bird. I often see them at the dock at the Tarpon Lodge in Pineland as I am getting my boat ready. The egrets often stand on the rip rap along the seawall, hunting in the shallow water. They stand still […]
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