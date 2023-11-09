Final audit report in the works, increases in revenue and more at GIBA meeting

November 9, 2023

By Guest Columnist

The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority (GIBA) Quarterly Board meeting was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, in the offices of the Authority. The members were updated on the traffic and revenue figures for the 12 months of the 2023 fiscal year. Toll revenue was up by four percent and traffic was down by three percent, compared to last year. The Audit Committee report included an update on the fieldwork that was completed last week by auditors from Suplee Shea Cramer and Miller on the fiscal year 2023 audit. The final audit report will be presented to the GIBA Board at the February 2024 meeting. The Governance Committee report included the approval of the annual contribution to the discretionary employee retirement fund at Corebridge Financial.