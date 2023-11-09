9th Street sailboat gone (pretty much)

November 9, 2023

By Staff Report

Last Friday morning, Nov. 3, the process of removing the sailboat at 9th Street was over and done before it barely began. All that can be seen now are two metal poles sticking out of the sand, adding to the mystery of whether or not the base of the boat still remains under the sand.

Everyone is advised to use caution when using that part of the beach, as the poles could create a hazard.