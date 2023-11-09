Tabletops designer to visit for J. McLaughlin book event
November 9, 2023
By Staff Report
New York interior designer and photographer Stephanie Stokes will visit Boca Grande to promote her new Rizzoli book “The World at Your Table” at a signing on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at J. McLaughlin. The book, published in March, is about tabletops and indigenous architecture. The book evolved out of a series of Instagram posts. The table ideas came after Stokes had a horse accident, one which required numerous surgeries, and recuperation time at home. “I would just invite one person or two people for dinner each night,” said Stokes. “If you are in crutches, it’s pretty nice to set up dinner.”
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- BGHPB hears renovation proposal from Friends
- Thank you for your service! Honoring our heroes, from Boca Grande and beyond
- AUXCOMM update: GIBA approves $60,000 budget for their part of program hardware
- Thanksgiving date still good for tower carrier installation
- 9th Street sailboat gone (pretty much)