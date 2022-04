April 1, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Did you miss our 4-Digit drive-thru days? If so, no worries. Stop by the office and check in with us, and we can accomodate. The first copy for residents in the book is free, any copy after that is $5.

If you are in the 4-Digit and have picked up your copy make sure your entry is correct and let us know if it is not. If you want to be in next year’s book, please let us know that as well.

You can reach us at 964-2995 if you have questions.