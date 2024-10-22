Boca Grande hurricane recovery fundraiser links
Following the destruction from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, several island businesses have set up fundraisers to help with recovery. Click the links below to visit each individual campaign. If you own or know of a business in Boca Grande with a verified fundraiser that is not included below, send the link to aridilla@bocabeacon.com
Aqua: gofundme.com/f/help-aqua-boutique-recover-after-milton?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp8_t2&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link
Boca Grande Art Center: spotfund.com/story/7d102153-756d-4269-8d56-e17ad7c7a1bc?source=c&share_location=s&SFID=5c2xckcs&referral_id=4a3c34e2-2f46-49c6-b6d5-3e49e3df3b0a&fbclid=IwY2xjawGEwM9leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHezAAYcZ6WRBpOsoDVn0n6q1oaAbEVlrlzh4z-UZ9OGE8vAMHTq8_SJ9uA_aem_qFTpg1zJRc7tcnSBTWSeJQ
Scarpa’s: spotfund.com/story/01629704-1896-4a55-86c5-05175946d4c4?source=s&share_location=c&fbclid=IwY2xjawGDdHtleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHTibwGoaDHaNU7t3pJ0IZaF4zbf6UBVPyrF_2GJ8JXIH2E_hXySIWSW2eA_aem_dQcujaWT8qdJjLV00vZhIw&SFID=4qzg39sc&referral_id=77bbfeb1-44f7-41c6-965b-54cad70b0d71
Sisters: spotfund.com/story/2752b76e-d621-41f6-bab4-9d035bc423fc?source=s&share_location=c&fbclid=IwY2xjawGDb2BleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHTXCihaIiyvz9ndBTjMY749msBEL-1_–h_UYXvFNTn39w8gUqt_XEdrZw_aem_zRlHVzLMmAeNp3-wOg9wEQ&SFID=15cktcsc&referral_id=7bc2af2d-8999-4965-8561-513043e5a0af
Smart Studio: gofundme.com/f/restore-smart-studio-a-familys-livelihood?attribution_id=sl:de898f0b-52db-423b-a101-6b7b108aa163&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_dash&utm_content=amp8_t2&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link
The Pink Pony: spotfund.com/story/bdac2396-7a7a-46db-ae66-6b09b8fe12d2?source=s&share_location=c&SFID=xtgzsssc&referral_id=bf5dddf7-432d-4716-a197-f7898338a80f
The Temptation: spotfund.com/story/2b1f1aec-fae2-491d-9637-3eede1198c93
Tortuga: gofundme.com/f/help-david-rebuild-tortuga-after-hurricanes?attribution_id=sl:93c3105c-efb6-41a8-9252-f4a7cacf1631&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_ft&utm_content=amp8_c&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link