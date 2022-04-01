Charlotte County commissioners ‘bit the apple,’ bought two of four lots for excess boat parking

April 1, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Charlotte County commissioners attended a meeting on Tuesday, March 22 that included the decision to unanimously give the go-ahead to purchasing two parcels of environmentally sensitive land in Placida that will expand boater access to the Placida Boat Ramp. The two parcels are on Placida Road, across from the county boat ramp near the Boca Grande Causeway. Two additional parcels, which are adjacent to the ones considered at the March 22 meeting, are also under consideration for purchase by the county. They are owned by Brad Kelley, a man with local ties who is considered to be one of the top 10 landowners in the United States.