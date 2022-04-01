Boca Grande’s secrets to longevity

April 1, 2022

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

As part of our year-long celebration of the Boca Grande Health Clinic’s 75th anniversary, the Clinic is pleased to launch a short series of web videos that capture some of the “secrets” to having a long, productive life – told by some of the Island’s elders.

Human beings are living longer than ever before … into their 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond. Since the start of the 20th century, we have increased life expectancy in the United States from just 49 in 1900 to 79 today.

While genetics play a major role in determining which of us will make it into the “over 90 crowd,” plenty of other factors go into healthy and successful aging. In the video series, we ask Boca Grande’s nonagenarians to share their secrets of living into their nineties.

In the first video, John Hillebrand, 90, reflects on the importance of staying active and making sure you have something to look forward to every day. And he reminds us that “life is what you make it.” Watch John’s secrets to longevity at bghc.org/resources/secrets-to-longevity/.

To learn more about the history of the Boca Grande Health Clinic, visit bghc.org/about/75-years-and-counting/