GIBA toll collections will resume at midnight tonight, Oct. 23

October 23, 2024

By Staff Report

Toll collections at the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority will resume at midnight tonight, Weds. Oct. 23, 2024. A reminder:

The left lane will be for GIBA Bridge Passes (No trucks/trailers)

The center and right lane will be for GIBA Bridge Passes, Cash, and Credit Card Traffic

Vehicles are required to STOP and pay the toll before proceeding onto the island

Also, GIBA has placed a sign on the Causeway letting the public know that the beaches are closed until further notice. The Lee County Sheriff is going to continue the Hurricane Tag checkpoint at the county line.