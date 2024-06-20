Audubon Everglades team issues report on restoration, bird populations
June 20, 2024
By Staff Report
Twice a year, the Audubon Florida Everglades team brings together updates on restoration, research, and policy issues impacting the River of Grass. “We are celebrating successes. New projects are in line for congressional authorization this year, including the critically important Western Everglades Restoration Project,” said Director of Everglades Policy Kelly Cox in a release. The […]
