Audubon Everglades team issues report on restoration, bird populations

June 20, 2024

By Staff Report

Twice a year, the Audubon Florida Everglades team brings together updates on restoration, research, and policy issues impacting the River of Grass. “We are celebrating successes. New projects are in line for congressional authorization this year, including the critically important Western Everglades Restoration Project,” said Director of Everglades Policy Kelly Cox in a release. The […]